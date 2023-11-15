New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 403,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $40.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,594,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

