New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $345,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 367,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,142,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

