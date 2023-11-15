NICE (NICE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NICE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 27.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.