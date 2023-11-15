OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.41. OmniAb shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 34,534 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,214.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OABI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OmniAb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

OmniAb Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $547.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OmniAb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OmniAb by 68.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of OmniAb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

