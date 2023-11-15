Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$112.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEX. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
