Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$115.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Onex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEX

Onex Price Performance

About Onex

TSE:ONEX opened at C$86.27 on Monday. Onex has a one year low of C$58.71 and a one year high of C$86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of C$6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.19.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.