Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$115.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
