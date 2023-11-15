Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Option Care Health worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

