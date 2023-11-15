O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $990.33

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $990.33 and last traded at $990.16, with a volume of 7855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $986.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $930.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $934.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $13,932,472. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

