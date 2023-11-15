Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.00 to C$29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
