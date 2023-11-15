Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$23.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s current price.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.13.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$16.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.06. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.85 and a 12-month high of C$29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.