Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.13.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLC

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Park Lawn

TSE PLC opened at C$16.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.85 and a 1 year high of C$29.15.

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.