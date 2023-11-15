Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.30 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 7.7% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

