Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Pivotree Trading Down 2.2 %
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
