Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
