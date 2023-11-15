Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLZ.UN

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

About Plaza Retail REIT

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$396.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.98. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.87.

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.