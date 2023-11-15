Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $53.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pliant Therapeutics traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 8,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 768,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PLRX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of $787.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pliant Therapeutics
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.