Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $53.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pliant Therapeutics traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 8,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 768,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of $787.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

