Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.35. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 5,098,478 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

