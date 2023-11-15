PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.86

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.86 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 16659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its stake in PNM Resources by 227.4% during the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after buying an additional 2,844,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $47,315,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 73.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,541,000 after buying an additional 793,558 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 82.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 575,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $24,768,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

