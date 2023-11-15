Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Set at C$142.00 by Evercore

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) received a C$142.00 price target from equities research analysts at Evercore in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.70.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$82.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.11. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

