Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of CF Industries worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in CF Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

