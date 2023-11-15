Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.97 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.27.

Shares of CBOE opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

