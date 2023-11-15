Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.24 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,024 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.