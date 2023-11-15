Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1,671.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,594 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Planet Fitness worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after purchasing an additional 523,942 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,178 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

