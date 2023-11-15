Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,542 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

