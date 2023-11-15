Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,083 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of PVH worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 82.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.