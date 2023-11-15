Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,113 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Sonoco Products worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

SON stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

