Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pool worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 15.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $349.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.35 and a 200-day moving average of $350.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

