ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 308,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 648,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $6,071,676.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,743,348.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at $701,743,348.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,237,383 shares of company stock worth $11,588,791. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

ProFrac Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

