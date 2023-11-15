Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $430.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $431.10.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

