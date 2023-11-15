Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $294,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

GEHC stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

