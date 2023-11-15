Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $334,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

