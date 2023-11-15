Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $295.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.