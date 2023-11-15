Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after acquiring an additional 202,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

