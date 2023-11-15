Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $282,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

