Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $284,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.