PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.00

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.00 and last traded at $152.49, with a volume of 47481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

