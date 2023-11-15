PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.