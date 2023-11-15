Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $299.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $260.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

