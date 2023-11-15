Raymond James Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NPI. CSFB reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Northland Power Stock Up 4.9 %

TSE NPI opened at C$21.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.36%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.