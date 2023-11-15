Real Matters (REA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

Real Matters (TSE:REAGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 17th.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

