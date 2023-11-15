Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012,815 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $35,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

