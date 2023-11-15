Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veracyte, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Stock Up 10.0 %

Veracyte stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.