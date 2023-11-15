Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALS. Raymond James cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.94.

ALS opened at C$18.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.02. The company has a market cap of C$882.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$23.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

