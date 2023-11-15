Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.75 to C$73.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

