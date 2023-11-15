Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 135,928 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,928 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Essential Utilities worth $33,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

