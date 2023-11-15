Rhumbline Advisers Buys 39,796 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

