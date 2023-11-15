Rhumbline Advisers Has $33.91 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Brown & Brown worth $33,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.