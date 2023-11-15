Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Ameren worth $36,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Ameren by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 169,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Up 3.4 %

Ameren stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

