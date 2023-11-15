RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

