Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,557,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.