Scotiabank Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$104.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.75.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$96.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$88.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$63.38 and a twelve month high of C$99.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

